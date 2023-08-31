Week 3 Preview: Waynesville at Blanchester

Blanchester will look to end a four-game losing streak to Waynesville Friday night when the Spartans visit Barbour Memorial Field.

BHS football coach Justin Schmitz is looking forward, not back, when it comes to Friday’s foe.

“Historically we haven’t done well against Waynesville,” said Schmitz. “We’ve got a different mentality here now. We don’t care who lines up against us on Friday nights. They’re just faceless gray opponents. I feel like we always have an advantage playing at Barbour Memorial Field thanks to the Blanchester faithful. They always show up and show out. Our message to those faithful this weekend, “Come out, bring your friends, be loud. We’re excited about the challenge on Friday and we’re ready to get after it.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Blanchester is coming off a win over Batavia last week, 35-20. The Wildcats opened with a defeat at Paint Valley 35-0.

“I’m thankful for the efforts of everyone on the field Friday night,” said Schmitz. “I felt like we played a solid game overall. Offensively we stayed on schedule. Defensively we did a great job of keeping things in front of us and rallying to the ball. Our special teams did a great job of putting Batavia on a short field to start their drives.”

Waynesville was defeated by Clinton-Massie 38-8 in the opener then bounced back with a 24-20 win over Greeneview, despite the Rams rushing for 247 yards.

“Traditionally Waynesville is big, fast and physical. The same is true this year,” Schmitz said. “Their quarterback (Alex Amburgy) is a good little QB. They love running behind their guards. They have a shifty running back (Garrett Lundy) and great receiving group.

This game is big now but also in the long-term playoff race as both Blanchester and Waynesville are in Division V Region 20.

“Waynesville is going to load the box, bring the house, and make you beat ‘em left handed. That’s my kind of football and it doesn’t get any better. I think there are some things we can do to put our kids in a position to be successful on the ground from a scheme standpoint.

Since winning 26-23 in overtime during the 2017 season, Blanchester has lost the last four meetings — 20-8, 43-14, 42-13 and 45-0.