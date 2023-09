Wilmington JV volleyball wins close one with Monroe

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington junior varsity volleyball team defeated Monroe 25-23, 25-20 Thursday night at Fred Summers Court.

”It was a slow-paced game,” coach Cadin Reveal said. “We were missing a couple girls due to sickness but the girls pushed through and fought for every point. Hopefully over the long weekend we can get everyone back healthy for the upcoming weeks.”