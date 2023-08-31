Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 37-year-old male for alleged aggravated menacing at 11:19 p.m. on August 25. According to the report, police responded to the 500 block of West Main Street in reference “to a male advising someone was chasing him.” The suspect was apprehended. The report indicates the victim and suspect were acquaintances. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile for alleged failure to comply, obstructing official business, and theft at 11:02 a.m. on August 28. According to the report, the juvenile had stolen a vehicle and fled from officers. The suspect was later arrested around Linton Drive. The vehicle was recovered.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old male for alleged menacing at 6:10 a.m. on August 25. According to the report, police spoke with a subject who advised the father of her child had been harassing her.

• Police arrested a 41-year-old female for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3:18 p.m. on August 28. According to the report, the incident took place at the 1700 block of Rombach Avenue and the suspect was under the influence of alcohol.

• Police arrested a 61-year-old male for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 4:12 p.m. on August 22. The incident took place around East Locust and North Walnut Street. The suspect was believed to be under the influence of drugs – though the report didn’t specify what type.

• Police arrested a 48-year-old female for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 10:08 p.m. on August 25. According to the report, the incident took place at the 1000 block of Rombach Avenue. The suspect was believed to be under the influence of drugs – though the report did not specify what kind. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 24-year-old male for allegedly resisting arrest and obstructing official business at 10:53 a.m. on August 24. The report indicated the incident took place at the Wilmington Municipal Building at North South Street and involved the probation department. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 49-year-old male for alleged drug paraphernalia at 9 p.m. on August 28. According to the report, police conducted a traffic stop around Grant and Doan Street due to the driver having an active warrant. Upon arresting the suspect, a used glass pipe was located in the vehicle.

• Police arrested a 55-year-old female for alleged trespassing at 7:31 p.m. on August 21. According to the report, the suspect was arrested for trespassing in the woods around the 300 block of East Main Street.

• Police arrested a 32-year-old male for alleged criminal damage at 8:14 a.m. on August 22. According to the report, the suspect was accused of damaging a Chevrolet Equinox at a store on Progress Way. The report indicates $1,000 worth of damage was done.

• At 5:47 a.m. on August 21, police were dispatched to the 900 block of South South Street in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the suspect had left the scene. A 61-year-old male was listed as the victim who had apparent minor injuries.

• At 6:30 p.m. on August 21, police received a phone call from a male subject who stated his wife struck him and that he was in fear for his life. A 39-year-old female was listed as the suspect. The incident took place at a Rombach Avenue residence.

• At 3:44 a.m. on August 23, police responded to the apartments on Brownberry Drive on the report of a burglary. According to the report, the tenant (a 25-year-old female) advised she arrived home and found her apartment “disheveled and door open.” No items were listed as stolen and no suspect was listed.

• At 7:30 p.m. on August 25, police made contact with a 54-year-old male in a follow-up on a harassment incident that occurred in June. The victim said they’d like to press charges. The incident took place at the 1-99 block of East Sugartree Street. The suspect was not listed in the report.

• At 12:01 a.m. on August 22, police responded to a breaking and entering occurring at a North Wall Street residence. The report indicates a Samsung Smart TV was stolen. A 51-year-old male was listed as a suspect.

