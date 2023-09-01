Falcons, Astros pick up wins in Week 3 high school football

It was a 2-2 night for Clinton County football teams Friday.

Clinton-Massie (3-0) won a big-time showdown with Tri-Valley 24-14 at Frank Irelan Field.

East Clinton (2-1) was a 62-12 winner over Fayetteville-Perry.

Wilmington (2-1) lost to Mt Healthy 22-7 at Alumni Field.

Blanchester (1-2) was defeated by Waynesville 34-14

Among the highlights, Mt Healthy won the game despite 17 penalties for 152 yards.

Glenn Peacock had 232 yards rushing and 5 TDs for East Clinton. Aiden Conger and Brody McCulley both had a Pick-6 for EC.

Elijah Groh had 10 tackles in the Falcons win. Logan Chesser rushed for 117 yards and a TD. Kaden Zantene completed just one pass but it was a big to Cooper Carmack for a 21-yard touchdown.

Each game will be updated Saturday with statistics, quotes and photos. Stay tuned.