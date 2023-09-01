Falcons soar over Lions with 4-2 American victory

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Rallying from an early 1-0 deficit, Clinton-Massie defeated New Richmond 4-2 Thursday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at Frank Irelan Field.

The game was scheduled to be played at New Richmond but Clinton-Massie had transportation issues that caused the location to be moved to Lebanon Road. The Falcons are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the American.

With the Lions controlling play through much of the first half, the Falcons were down 1-0. Weston Carpenter was awarded a penalty kick and converted with a well-placed shot in the bottom left corner to tie the match at 1-1.

Carpenter then assisted on the next Massie goal, a powerful Kennedy Morgan shot that hit the back of the net to make it 2-1.

Danny Mefford’s first goal of the season came off a misjudged corner piece and put the Falcons on top 3-1.

Carpenter cashed in a long run, weaving through the Lions defense with a goal to give Massie a 4-1 lead. The Lions scored in the final 10 minutes of the match with a long shot.