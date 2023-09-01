Falcons win county girls golf match at Elks 797 GC Falcons win county girls golf match at Elks 797 GC Falcons win county girls golf match at Elks 797 GC Falcons win county girls golf match at Elks 797 GC Falcons win county girls golf match at Elks 797 GC Falcons win county girls golf match at Elks 797 GC Falcons win county girls golf match at Elks 797 GC Falcons win county girls golf match at Elks 797 GC Falcons win county girls golf match at Elks 797 GC The Clinton-Massie girls golf team won the county tri match Thursday at the Elks 797 Golf Course. Team members are, from left to right, Sammi VanPelt, Lauren Edwards, Stormie Stroud, Charlotte Robinson, Rylee Long and Grace Boone.

WILMINGTON — Led by medalist Stormie Stroud, Clinton-Massie won the county girls golf match Thursday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The Falcons had a 198 total while Wilmington shot 215. Blanchester had just two golfers and East Clinton did not have any golfers competing.

Stroud led all golfers with a 43.

“Stormie has really started to come on as of late,” Massie coach James Brady. “She was freshman of the year last season in the SBAAC and is in the hunt for player of the year (honor) this year. She’s an awesome person who is always keeping her teammates up.”

Abi Earley (50) posted the low score for Wilmington while Alivia Brewster led Blanchester with a 55.

SUMMARY

Aug 31, 2023

Clinton County Tri Girls Golf

@Elks 797 Golf Course

Clinton-Massie (198) Stormie Stroud 43 Grace Boone 45 Charlotte Robinson 56 Rylee Long 54

Wilmington (215) Abi Earley 50 LainaJay Howell 52 Reagan Reese Kylie Fisher 57

Blanchester (NA) Alivia Brewster 55 Emily Bates 57