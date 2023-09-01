Knights edge Hurricane 3-2 in hard-fought tennis match

WILMINGTON — Kings outlasted Wilmington 3-2 Thursday in a tightly-contested tennis match on the WHS courts.

Tied at 2-2, the match came down to third singles where Sofia Castillo was looking to rally from an 0-6 first set.

“Sofia very nearly knocked off an undefeated singles player and even overcome several match points in the process,” Wilmington coach Doug Cooper said. “That match could have gone either way. All courts played well today. Hats off to Kings for really making us play our best tennis and, to our girls for showing how to compete.”

Castillo lost a tough one 0-6, 6-4, 5-7.

Both doubles teams were winners — Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler at first doubles and Josie Heys and Elana Gattie at second doubles.

Cooper said as the team breaks for a long holiday weekend, the best part of his squad in the first half of the season was its “ability to step up to a challenge and compete until the end. It makes us better.”

SUMMARY

Aug 31, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Kings 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1-Stykes (K) def. Holmes 6-3, 7-5

2-Harris (K) def. Henry 6-3, 6-1

3-Gibson (K) def. Castillo 6-0, 4-6, 7-5

Doubles

1-Holliday/Wheeler (W) def. Yougo/Wise 6-2, 7-5

2-Heys/Gatti (W) def. Sims/Larstes 6-2, 6-3