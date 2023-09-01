Quaker football opens season 1 p.m. Saturday against College of Wooster

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College football team opens its 2023 season Saturday with the College of Wooster in non-conference action at Townsend Field.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

There are three Clinton County high school products on the Quakers roster — Gavan Hunter, Tyler Tolson and Joey Kocher of Clinton-Massie High School.

Wilmington, under the direction of head coach Corey Fillipovich, finished 3-7 last year while the Fighting Scots were 6-4.

This will be the first meeting between Wilmington and Wooster since the Quakers became an NCAA Division III member in the early 1990s.

The Ohio Athletic Conference schedule for Wilmington begins with 3-of-4 games on the road in September, starting with a trip to Baldwin Wallace University on Sept. 9. The Quakers then look to stretch their winning streak to five games against Otterbein University with a game at Memorial Stadium 2 p.m. Sept. 16. The following week, WC returns home for Homecoming Weekend, which features a night game against Capital University at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. The month concludes with a road game at John Carroll University on Sept. 30.

The Quakers will have a bye week at the mid-point of the season before hosting Marietta College 2 p.m. Oct. 14 and the University of Mount Union, last year’s NCAA Division III runner-up, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21. The month concludes with a trip to Heidelberg University 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

Wilmington will close out the 2023 regular season with a pair of games in November — at Muskingum University Nov. 4 and a Senior Day contest against Ohio Northern University 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

Wilmington College athletics is a partner with Hometown Ticketing, which will be used for this contest. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of game time through Hometown Ticketing.