Heys begins another season with another first-place run

SHELBYVILLE — Wilmington College men’s cross country team opened the 2023 season with a fourth place finish at the Grizzly Invitational.

Indianapolis University scored 59 points for a first place finish, followed by Manchester in second (73) and Wabash close behind in third (82). The Quakers had three runners finish in the top-five and another two finish in the top-50.

Simon Heys continues to start his seasons in style, as this is his third straight opening race that he has won. In 2022, Heys took first at the Mike Baumer Classic and in 2021 he claimed his first victory here at the Grizzly Invitational. Heys completed the first-place 5,000-meter effort in a time of 15:07, just beating out a Manchester runner.

Noah Tobin and Tate Yoder, the other part of the experienced trio finished, in fourth and sixth respectively. Tobin finished in in 15:51. Yoder came in close behind in 16:03. Gabe Moore and Eric Reynolds rounded out the scoring for the team.

The Quakers head to Tiffin Sept. 8 for the Tiffleberg Invitational.

— by David Wahl III