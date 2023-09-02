Setty impressive for WC in first collegiate race

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Wilmington College women’s cross country team finished seventh Saturday at the Grizzly Invitational to open the 2023 season.

DePauw ran away with the victory, scoring 28 points with Indianapolis finishing in a close second with 35 points.

In her first collegiate race, Hayden Setty placed 15th in a time of 21:22. Setty was the third freshman finisher in the race and opens her 2023 season in a big way.

The other four scorers for the WC squad finished in the top-50 for team scoring, led by Bella Stevens finishing 35th and Kaitlyn Rauch 41st. Breanna Bailey, in her second season, and long jump specialist Madison Dietz rounded out the scoring for the team.

The Quakers head to Tiffin Sept. 8 for the Tiffleberg Invitational.

— by David Wahl III