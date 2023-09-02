WC pushes Denison to brink but Big Red prevails in 5

GRANVILLE — The Wilmington College volleyball team went the distance with host Denison University Friday evening, but the Big Red clawed out of a 2-1 hole to defeat the Quakers 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11 on the first day of the Big Red Invitational.

Wilmington took control of the first set by keeping the ball in the court and forcing Denison into attack errors. Lengthy service runs from Emma Schroer and Kyra Frasier flipped a 13-9 deficit into a 21-14 advantage.

Denison leveled the match in set two, and though the Big Red equaled their kill total of 14 in set three, the Quakers found a way. WC utilized three service aces along with nine Big Red attack errors to muster a set victory despite only nine kills. The hosts punched back in set four to setup a winner-take-all set five.

The Big Red took a 5-2 lead, but the Quakers won five of the next six points capped by a Joy Bebe kill to regain the lead. The two sides would eventually be tied 8-8, but a 4-1 mini run from Denison was enough to hold on and win the match.

For Wilmington, Emelia Mohler led the way in her first collegiate match, hitting a .435 clip with 10 kills and no errors on 23 swings. Sofia Thomas and Bebe both chipped in nine kills while the 6-2 offense, run by Andie Dolven and Frasier, combined for 36 assists. Schroer led the squad in digs with 22.

The Quakers (0-1) will face Franklin College followed by Washington & Jefferson College today beginning at 1 p.m.