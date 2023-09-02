Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12 Week 3 Final: East Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12

LEES CREEK — Glenn Peacock scored four of his five touchdowns in the first half Friday and East Clinton routed Fayetteville 62-12 in the first SBAAC National Division football game of the season.

Peacock ran for 232 yards on 15 attempts, a third of those rushes reaching the end zone.

East Clinton also had a pair of defensive touchdowns as Aiden Conger and Brody McCulley had interception returns for TDs. McCulley also had a 52-yard touchdown run from scrimmage.

The 62 points is the most in a single game for East Clinton since a 70-6 win over Clermont Northeastern on Sept. 6, 2002.

After one period it was still anybody’s game, the team’s tied at 6-6. But Lukas Runk broke the tie with a 1-yard plunge to paydirt and that started a 34-point second period onslaught that blew the game wide open.

Peacock raced 48 yards for a touchdown then the East Clinton defense took the spotlight with Conger snagging an errant Fayetteville pass and going 25 yards to the end zone. Peacock cashed in twice in the final minutes, once from 27 yards and another from 17. At the break, the Astros were running away with it, 40-6.

Peacock and the Astros remained hot early in the third with the senior running back going 6 yards for the first points after the break. McCulley ran 52 yards from scrimmage in the third and then took an interception 62 yards in the fourth quarter.

SUMMARY

Sept 1, 2023

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 62 Fayetteville-Perry 12

F^6^0^6^0^^12

EC^6^34^15^7^^62

SCORING

First Quarter

EC-Glenn Peacock 10 yard run (PAT failed)

F-37 yard run (Pass failed)

Second Quarter

EC-Lukas Runk 1 yard run (Pass failed)

EC-Glenn Peacock 48 yard run (Run failed)

EC-Aiden Conger 25 yard interception return (Lukas Runk to Clayton Kimmey pass)

EC-Glenn Peacock 27 yard run (Run failed)

EC-Glenn Peacock 17 yard run (Lukas Runk run)

Third Quarter

EC-Glenn Peacock 6 yard run (Glenn Peacock run)

EC-Brody McCulley 52 yard run (Luka Runk PAT)

F-5 yard pass (Pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

EC-Brody McCulley 62 yard interception return (Lukas Runk PAT)

STATISTICS

Passing: Lukas Runk 1-1-0, 6 yards

Rushing: Glenn Peacock 15-232-5, Dameon Williams 5-27-0, Brody McCulley 5-61-1, Lukas Runk 2-5-1

Receiving: Clayton Kimmey 1-6-0

Interceptions: Noah Mess 1, Brody McCulley 1 (TD), Ryan Burns 1, Aiden Conger 1 (TD)

Solo Tackles: Dameon Williams 7 Denver Day 7 Owen Roberts 7 Ryan Burns 6 Aiden Conger 6 Brody McCulley 4 Noah Mess 4 Maddix Crowe 2 Xander Black 3 Liam McPherson 2 Kasen Terrell 2 Alex Edison 1 Kaden Hiles 1 Kaden Lewis 1 Grady Boggs 1 Clayton Kimmey 1 Glenn Peacock 1 Hudson Singer 1 Lukas Runk 1

Sack: Denver Day 1 Liam McPherson 1