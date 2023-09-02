Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd Photos by April Garrett, Kira Kidd

BLANCHESTER — Waynesville never trailed Friday night in a 34-14 win over Blanchester at Barbour Memorial Field.

The win is the fifth straight for the Spartans over the Wildcats, who have not won in this series since a Sept. 8, 2017 26-23 overtime win.

The Spartans rushed for 281 yards and completed 14 of 17 passes for another 131 yards. The methodical offense was able to put points on the board and keep the BHS offense off the field.

A 56-yard Bryce Sipple to Zach Musselman pass play answered Waynesville’s first score of the game. Jarrod Daniels added the point after touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

The Spartans scored the next 10 points to end the first half, the final three coming on a Cnner Berrey 34 yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the second.

Waynesville pushed its lead to 24-7 with a second half opening drive that ended at 7:45 with a nine-yard touchdown.

Blanchester got back in it, 24-14, when Sipple passed 13 yards to Aidan Begley, but WHS put 10 more points on the board in the fourth quarter to close it out.

SUMMARY

Sept 1, 2023

@Barbour Memorial Field

Waynesville 34, Blanchester 14

B^0^7^7^0^^14

W^0^17^7^10^^34

SCORING

First Quarter

No Scoring

Second Quarter

W-3 yard run (Berrey PAT) 10:58

B-Zach Musselman 56 yard pass from Bryce Sipple (Jarrod Daniels PAT) 8:50

W-33 yard pass (Berrey PAT)

W-Berrey 34 yard field goal 0:02

Third Quarter

W-9 yard run (Berrey PAT) 7:45

B-Aidan Begley 13 yard pass from Bryce Sipple (Jarrod Daniels PAT)

Fourth Quarter

W-Berrey 22 yard field goal 6:58

W-69 yard run (Berrey PAT) 5:00

STATISTICS

Passing: Bryce Sipple 6-15-1, 101 yards, 2 TD

Rushing: Bryce Sipple 16-67-0, Isaiah Snader 3-26-0, Sebastian Smith 2-4-0

Receiving: Aidan Begley 2-35-1, Ayden Basham 2-6-0, Zach Musselman 2-62-1, Isaiah Snader 1-4-0

Solo Tackles: Ray Montgomery 8 Chase Barnes 7 Bryce Sipple 6 Sebastian Smith 5 Tristen Malone 4 Jude Huston 4 Isaiah Snader 3 Aidan Begley 2 Zach Musselman 2 Collin Elston 2

Fumble Recovery: Dylan Short 1