ROB runners compete Saturday in Warrior Invitational

LEBANON — The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School cross country teams ran Saturday at the Warrior Invitational.

Josey King in her first race was the top runner for the ROB girls, clocking 16:35.38.

Knox Earrich ran 13:46.4 and was the first ROB boy runner to hit the finish line.

SUMMARY

Sept 2, 2023

@Lebanon Invitational

Middle School Boys

TEAMS (top 5) Mason 69, Sycamore 106, Beavercreek 127, Kings 134, Springboro 143

INDIVIDUALS (ROB) Knox Earrich 13:46.4; Landen Davis 14:49.71 (PR); Brady Roe 15:12.35 (PR); Bailey Oetzel 15:58.95; Peyton Oetzel 17:24.11; Caleb Sweetman 19:03.22

Race winner: Logan Mix (Mason) 10:57.1

Middle School Girls

TEAMS (top 5) Milford 37, Sycamore 66, Mason 142, Beavercreek 148, Springboro 181

INDIVIDUALS (ROB) Josey King 16:35.38; Autumn Byrd 17:01.55 (PR); Elliot Conoroe 17:11.5 (PR) Alia Hester 18:43.36; Jaylynn Foster 19:27.27 (PR); Cecilia Hackney 19:47.77 (PR); Hope Goins 20:08.7 (PR)

Race winner: Layla Wagner (Trailblazers) 12:59.6