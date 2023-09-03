WHS runners post 15 season, personal bests at Warrior Invitational

LEBANON — With 15 personal or season best times, the Wilmington High School cross country teams had a good day Saturday at the Warrior Invitational.

“The athletes left feeling motivated and encouraged by their training,” WHS coach Karen Heslop said. “I am looking forward to the upcoming weeks to see their times continue to drop.”

Madilyn Brausch was 41st overall in the girls race of 215 runners. She finished in 21:29.12, a season-best time.

Oliver McDermott also posted a season best run in the boys race with a time of 18:49.72.

SUMMARY

Sept 2, 2023

@Warrior Invitational

High School Girls

TEAMS (top 5) Mason 73, Waynesville 92, Milford 133, Oak Hills 153, Lebanon 156

INDIVIDUALS (WHS) Madilyn Brausch 21:29.12 (SB); Kennedy Moore 23:45.61 (SB); Alexa Benitez 24:10.52 (PR); Hannah Scott 27:37.21 (PR); Sara Weller 27:43.09 (PR); Mia Hollingsworth 28:01.46 (SB); Kara Ellis 31:24.05 (PR); De’Ja Holley 42:36.55 (PR)

Race winner: Bentley Thomas (UA) 18:09.37

High School Boys

TEAMS (top 5) Lebanon 87, Moeller 107, Turpin 127, Miamisburg 145, Milford 151

INDIVIDUALS (WHS) Oliver McDermott 18:49.72 (SB); Preston Ziegler 20:18.11 (PR); Sam Burt 20:26.16 (SB); Conner Walters 20:52.42 (SB); Parker Phillips 21:10.55 (PR) Aiden Matheney 21:20.36 (SB); Jake Vance 21:39.49 (SB); Cooper Short 24:31.93

Race winner: Lucas Towne (Turpin) 15:42.53

Open Boys Race

WHS-Wyatt Mounts 22:21.79 (PR); Gideon Hackney 27:01.43 (PR)