WC women take home opener over Bethany 5-2

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team defeated the Bethany Bison 5-2 Sunday in the home opener at Townsend Field.

The only thing hotter than the Quaker offense was the weather. Jordan Snyder scored the first two goals as she found the net at the five minute mark and then again eight minutes later. Sophomores Jada Pohlen and Alex Wilson each assisted on a Snyder goal.

Elizabeth Matthews converted a penalty kick and the score at the half was 3-1 in favor of the Quakers.

Alex Wilson opened the second half with a goal in the first minute, her second of the season. Pohlen finished another Wilson assist to put the Quakers up 5-1 late in the second half.

Wilmington will face Franklin 7 p.m. Wednesday at Townsend Field.

— by Alex Trevino