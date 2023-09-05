Hobbits on an adventure at Quaker Knoll. On Saturday at the Quaker Knoll campground from 2-9 p.m., the “Hobbit Hoedown” will be held. Submitted by Ben Sanders

WILMINGTON — Locals have the opportunity to dance and be festive like they’re in Middle-Earth.

On Saturday at the Quaker Knoll campground from 2-9 p.m., the “Hobbit Hoedown” will take place where attendees can dance and celebrate to Celtic music and learn traditional Celtic and English dances. They’ll also be able to enjoy pastries and tea, dinner, games, and other talents.

Ben Sanders, owner of the Larp Shire LLC, told the News Journal this event has not been done before locally.

“We’ve been involved with (folk dancing) for 10 years and hosted a lot of small private events. We also attended the Ohio Celtic Ball where we learned a lot of the dances,” said Sanders.

No prior dance experience is needed as they’ll teach the dancing during the event.

Sanders, from Waynesville, plans to host more events like this in the fall and spring.

He chose Quaker Knoll as the site after searching the area for campgrounds.

“I didn’t know it existed before,” he said. “I’ve toured it twice now and I’ve fallen in love with it.”

The idea for this event came from a combination of previously attending the Celtic Ball, going to the Renaissance Festival, and participating in activities called LARP (live-action role playing).

He advised this is not an “in-character event.” Attendees only need to dress up as a Hobbit.

The Hobbit/Lord of the Ring theme was inspired by the group’s love of the J.R.R. Tolkien books. He also advised it was a theme where a costume can be easily made.

“There is a minimum costume requirement, basically no jeans or t-shirts,” he said. “Something that resembles a Hobbit costume.”

He added that attendees can wear shoes and don’t need to be barefoot like a hobbit.

Anyone interested needs to purchase their tickets by Wednesday. There is a 125-person limit and this is a family-friendly event.

“It’s for those from 14 to 111,” said Sanders.

The event is subject to reschedule if there is unfavorable weather.

To purchase tickets, search Hobbit Hoedown at eventbrite.com. Sanders advised tickets need to be purchased as soon as possible.

