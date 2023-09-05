Emergency services responded to the apartments on Prairie Avenue on Tuesday morning. Wilmington Fire Department Lt. Jeremy Rolfe told the News Journal while they responded to smoke in someone’s room (no damage or injuries were reported), they discovered the construction crew next to the apartment accidentally cut the power line. AES Dayton was on scene to repair it. Rolfe advised it would take “several hours” to fix.
John Hamilton | News Journal
