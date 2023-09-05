Blanchester runs at Jim Neu Invitational

MT. ORAB — Blanchester competed Tuesday at the Jim Neu Invitational cross country meet at Western Brown High School.

”With the heat being a factor, the meet got pushed back an hour to allow the temperature to cool down,” BHS coach Jacob Keller said. “Our runners kept a steady pace and fought until the finish.”

SUMMARY

Sept 5, 2023

Jim Neu Invitational

@Western Brown High School

High School Girls

Aubrey Stevens (B) 19:18

Kaci Grillot (B) 22:03

Savannah Haggerty 22:59

High School Boys

Brendon Crothers (B) 17:25

Hayden Phillips (B) 18:47

Middle School Boys

Landon Abt (B) 15:07