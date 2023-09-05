Boom, boom, boom: Anderson flurry sends WC men to 3-1 defeat

ANDERSON, Ind. – Wilmington College surrendered three goals within 12 minutes late in the second half Tuesday and lost to Anderson University 3-1.

Trailing 1-0, Anderson scored goals in the 64th minute, 74th minute and 86th minute.

Kael Rascon put the Quakers up 1-0 at 36:44 in the first half with Andre Hagborg getting the assist.

Wilmington held an 18-8 shot advantage as well as an 8-2 edge in corner kicks.

Thomas Grimes had one save in goal for WC.

Wilmington is 0-2 on the year while Anderson improves to 3-0.