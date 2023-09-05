G-Men knock off Wildcats, take over first in National Division

GEORGETOWN — Blanchester fell out of first place in the SBAAC National Division tennis standings Tuesday with a 3-2 loss to Georgetown.

“It was another great match between us and Georgetown. This time they were able to pull it out,” BHS tennis coach Matt Sexton said.

The G-Men are 5-1 in the National Division while Blanchester is now 4-1.

Lilly Bates won a thrilling match at first singles, 7-6, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4.

”Lilly handed Georgetown’s No. 1 her first loss of the year,” Sexton said. “The way she bounced back from losing that second set tiebreak to jump up 3-0 in the third was huge. To watch a sophomore grow at that position like she has all year is impressive.”

The BHS doubles team Gracie Kaehler and Brianna Weldon remained unbeaten in the National Divison with a 6-4, 6-3 win.

“Second doubles did a nice job to remain unbeaten in league play,” Sexton said. “Georgetown’s two played a whale of a match. She almost played the perfect match. Sometimes your opponent is just too good. First doubles was a battle. Kudos to Georgetown for bouncing back after losing the middle set to steady the ship and close it out.”

SUMMARY

Sept 5, 2023

@Georgetown High School

Georgetown 3, Blanchester 2

Records: Blanchester 5-6 overall, 4-1 SBC National; Georgetown 6-1, 5-1 SBC National

Singles

1: Lilly Bates (B) d. Lillian Gray 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-4

2: Becca McCann (G) d. Katelyn Toles 6-2, 6-4

3: Lilly Holland (G) d. Maddie Taylor 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Addie O’Connor, Josie McKibben (G) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

2: Gracie Kaehler, Brianna Weldon (B) d. Kayleigh Helbling, Emma Schuster 6-4, 6-3

Reserve

Ryan Maines won 6-4