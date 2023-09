Lions net 6-1 win over Hurricane in girls soccer action

NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington fell to 0-4 in the SBAAC American Division Tuesday with a 6-1 loss to New Richmond.

The Hurricane girls soccer team is 1-4-1 overall. New Richmond is 2-0-1 in league play.

Kailey Pfister scored the only WHS goal with Hannah Scott getting credit for the assist.

Daegan Flamm had two goals and an assist for New Richmond.