ODOT provides weekly construction update

Through the week ending Sept. 9: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACT

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic has been shifted and is being maintained in two lanes in both direction during daytime hours. Single-lane closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. each night to 9 a.m. the following day.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

C.R. 87 (Davids Drive) Pavement Rehabilitation – Reconstruction of Davids Drive, between S.R. 134 and Ollinger Circle near the Wilmington Christian Academy. Northbound traffic from S.R. 134 will be maintained in one lane, with intermittent restrictions in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Southbound Davids Drive is closed, and motorists are being detoured via Progress Drive and Airborne Road to S.R. 134. All work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2023.

S.R. 28 Paving – Between U.S. 68 and South High Street/Jonesboro Road. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late fall 2023.

S.R. 73/380 Intersection Improvement – Widening and turn-lane construction at the intersection of S.R. 73/S.R. 380, just southwest of the city of Wilmington. Operations are nearing completion, and traffic is being maintained on both routes with the use of flaggers as needed during daytime, working hours. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.