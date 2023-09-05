WHS tennis holds off Bulldogs, nets 3-2 win on home court

WILMINGTON — With a 3-2 win over Batavia, Wilmington remained one-loss behind Clinton-Massie in the SBAAC American Division standings.

The Hurricane improves to 6-5 overall and 5-1 in American tennis standings.

Layna Holmes closed out her first singles match by winning the final three games for a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Wilmington also won on both doubles courts — Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler at No. 1 and Josie Heys and Jenna Pletcher at No. 2.

“Give the Batavia singles players credit,” said WHS head coach Doug Cooper. “They are tough to beat. Layna had to stave off a second set surge by Paige Collier who went up 4-3 after trailing the whole match. Layna is such a warrior; her focus and determination in big situations got her through once again. Both doubles courts had a good day today.”

SUMMARY

Sept 5, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 3, Batavia 2

Singles

1-Layna Holmes defeated Paige Collier 6-3, 6-4

2-Reagan Henry was defeated by Ava Neumeister 1-6, 2-6

3-Sofia Castillo was defeated by Macy McHenry 2-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler defeated Kylie Holmer, Makayla Hickman 6-0, 6-1

2-Josie Heys, Jenna Pletcher defeated Vivian Kelch, Allia Patro 6-2, 6-3