Astro JV comes out on top against G-Men 25-15, 25-6

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-15, 25-6 Tuesday night.
Coach Lorrie Arnold said the team is playing well and “show great enthusiasm.”
Kenzi Terrell had 10 assists and five aces. Kaylee Terrell had six aces.
SUMMARY
Sept 5, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Astros 2, G-Men 0
Taylor Brown 1 kill 1 serve
Haley Carroll 3 digs
Kaylin Childers 1 kill
Makayla Seaman 4 kills 1 block 2 serves
Rhielynn Lightle 1 dig
Keira Null 1 kill 1 ace
Taylynn Spurlock 1 assist 3 serves 1 ace
Sahara Tate 2 kills 6 serves 2 aces 1 dig
Kaylee Terrell 2 kills 5 serves 6 aces
Kenzi Terrell 10 assists 8 serves 5 aces