Astro JV comes out on top against G-Men 25-15, 25-6

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-15, 25-6 Tuesday night.

Coach Lorrie Arnold said the team is playing well and “show great enthusiasm.”

Kenzi Terrell had 10 assists and five aces. Kaylee Terrell had six aces.

SUMMARY

Sept 5, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Astros 2, G-Men 0

Taylor Brown 1 kill 1 serve

Haley Carroll 3 digs

Kaylin Childers 1 kill

Makayla Seaman 4 kills 1 block 2 serves

Rhielynn Lightle 1 dig

Keira Null 1 kill 1 ace

Taylynn Spurlock 1 assist 3 serves 1 ace

Sahara Tate 2 kills 6 serves 2 aces 1 dig

Kaylee Terrell 2 kills 5 serves 6 aces

Kenzi Terrell 10 assists 8 serves 5 aces