Astros even National mark with 3-1 win over G-Men

LEES CREEK — Karsyn Jamison had 15 kills and 10 aces as East Clinton defeated Georgetown 25-9, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14 Tuesday night.
The SBAAC National Division win puts the Astros at 3-4 overall, 1-1 in the conference. The G-Men drop to 2-4 overall, 1-2 in league play.
“The girls played 3 1/2 sets very well,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “We just had trouble on serve receive for 1/2 a set that killed us in the second. Otherwise I was very happy with how they showed up.”
Lauren Runyon had 11 kills at the net for the East Clinton offense. Emily Arnold had 14 assists while Cheyenne Reed assisted on 12. Hadlie Clark led with seven digs.
SUMMARY
Sept 5, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Astros 3, G-Men 1
Emily Arnold 1 kill, 1 ace, 14 assists, 1 block, 3 digs
Taylor Barton 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig
Sydney Beiting 2 aces, 5 digs
Hadlie Clark 2 kills, 7 digs
Karsyn Jamison 15 kills, 10 aces, 4 digs
Colie Murarescu 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks
Cheyenne Reed 2 kills, 5 aces, 12 assists, 3 digs
Abbi Reynolds 3 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig
Lauren Runyon 11 kills, 1 dig
Liz Schiff 5 aces, 2 digs
Makayla Seaman 1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist
Sahara Tate 1 dig, 1 assist