Astros even National mark with 3-1 win over G-Men

LEES CREEK — Karsyn Jamison had 15 kills and 10 aces as East Clinton defeated Georgetown 25-9, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14 Tuesday night.

The SBAAC National Division win puts the Astros at 3-4 overall, 1-1 in the conference. The G-Men drop to 2-4 overall, 1-2 in league play.

“The girls played 3 1/2 sets very well,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “We just had trouble on serve receive for 1/2 a set that killed us in the second. Otherwise I was very happy with how they showed up.”

Lauren Runyon had 11 kills at the net for the East Clinton offense. Emily Arnold had 14 assists while Cheyenne Reed assisted on 12. Hadlie Clark led with seven digs.

SUMMARY

Sept 5, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Astros 3, G-Men 1

Emily Arnold 1 kill, 1 ace, 14 assists, 1 block, 3 digs

Taylor Barton 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig

Sydney Beiting 2 aces, 5 digs

Hadlie Clark 2 kills, 7 digs

Karsyn Jamison 15 kills, 10 aces, 4 digs

Colie Murarescu 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks

Cheyenne Reed 2 kills, 5 aces, 12 assists, 3 digs

Abbi Reynolds 3 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig

Lauren Runyon 11 kills, 1 dig

Liz Schiff 5 aces, 2 digs

Makayla Seaman 1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist

Sahara Tate 1 dig, 1 assist