Blanchester tennis beats long ride, weather, Cardinals

FELICITY — Add a long bus ride to a weather delay and the Blanchester tennis match Wednesday at Felicity was anything by normal.

The Wildcats performed well, posting a 5-0 win in SBAAC National Division competition.

“A really nice bounce back effort,” coach Matt Sexton said, noting BHS was coming off a loss to Georgetown on Tuesday. “Glad the lightning and light rain finally moved away so we could get it in. It would have been bad if we would have had to come all the way back there again. Girls handled the delay well, ordering pizza and chatting it up. Once we got started we focused on the task at hand and played well.”

Blanchester is 6-6 overall and 5-1 in the National. Felicity is 1-5 in league play.

SUMMARY

Wednesday, Sept 6, 2023

At Felicity High School

Blanchester 5, Felicity 0

Records: Blanchester 6-6 overall, 5-1 SBC National; Felicity 1-5, 1-5

Singles

1: Lilly Bates d. Faith Masminster 6-2, 6-3

2: Katelyn Toles d. Sophie Blake 6-2, 6-1

3: Lydia Siler won by forfeit

Doubles:

1: Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley d. Savannah Metzger, Emma Vittoz 6-1, 6-3

2: Gracie Kaehler, Breanna Weldon d. Eden Myers, Briley Idlett 6-1, 6-2