Clinton Co. Municipal Court reports

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 14 and Aug. 18:

• Cameron Rolark, 31, of Wilmington, trespassing, theft, criminal mischief, driving under suspension, sentenced to 420 days in jail (216 days suspended), license suspended from August 15, 2023-August 14, 2024, fined $450, assessed $680 court costs. Rolark must take part in supervised probation, complete 30 hours of community service, pay $7.56 in restitution to one of the victims, and have no contact with the victims. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Josyph Runyon, 32, two counts of theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $340 court costs. Runyon must complete supervised probation and complete 64 hours of community service. Runyon must have no contact with the incident locations and pay $28 in restitution to one. A third theft charge and a trespassing charge were dismissed.

• Brenda Rankin, 61, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from August 16, 2023-July 16, 2023, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Probation is to assist in residential placement. A littering violation was dismissed.

• Christopher Hoffer, 39, of Hamilton, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (167 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Hoffer must take part in supervised probation.

• Loretta Wilkin, 56, of Hillsboro, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Wilkin must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Aidan Hester, 20, of Martinsville, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hester must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-high test and failure to control were dismissed.

• Anthony Woody Jr., 44, of Sabina, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (80 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Two years of non-reporting probation.

• Markel Sparks, 60, of Wilmington, attempt to commit a crime, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Sparks must take part in supervised probation, complete 40 hours of community service, and have no contact with the incident location.

• Starr Hall, 46, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (55 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hall must take part in two years of reporting probation. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation and a unsafe vehicle charge were dismissed.

• Amanda Brooks, 48, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail. Brooks must have no contact with the incident location.

• Hailee Ujvary, 29, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Ujvary must complete two years of non-reporting probation, 16 hours of community service, and have no contact with the incident location.

• Tiffany Villalpando, 39, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Villalpando must take part in one year of non-reporting probation, complete eight hours of community service, and have no contact with the victim.

• Makayla Allen, 18, of Martinsville, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jeffrey Willey, 56, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-financial, a turn signal violation, fined $280, assessed $170 court costs.

• Chase Rose, 19, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, expired tags, fined $280, assessed $170 court costs.

• Charles Parsons, 18, of Strongsville, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Parsons.

• Brian Miller, 35, of Columbus, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Miller.

• Caylee Collins, 25, of Wilmington, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Collins.

• Devon Lansing, 31, of Blanchester, two counts of theft, obstructing official business, going 71 in a 55 mph speed zone. Additional charges of trespassing, a second obstructing official business charge, and no operator’s license were dismissed. Sentencing has been stayed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574