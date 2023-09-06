East Clinton Local Schools students went back to school this week. Pictured here is Kamden Garrison, fourth grade

Reese DeBold, seventh grade, Kendall DeBold, ninth grade, Carla Hurtado (exchange student from Madrid, Spain) 10th grade.

Hailey Mclees, second grade

Harper, third grade

Carson, third grade

Sophomore Kami Kile and bus driver Beverly Bentley. Beverly starting her 50th year of driving a bus for East Clinton Local School District.

Kylan Floyd, eighth grade, Karter Floyd, sixth grade

Grace Marie, ninth grade

