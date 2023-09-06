East Clinton Local Schools students went back to school this week. Pictured here is Kamden Garrison, fourth grade
Facebook submissions
Reese DeBold, seventh grade, Kendall DeBold, ninth grade, Carla Hurtado (exchange student from Madrid, Spain) 10th grade.
Facebook submissions
Hailey Mclees, second grade
Facebook submissions
Harper, third grade
Facebook submissions
Carson, third grade
Facebook submissions
Sophomore Kami Kile and bus driver Beverly Bentley. Beverly starting her 50th year of driving a bus for East Clinton Local School District.
Kylan Floyd, eighth grade, Karter Floyd, sixth grade
East Clinton Local Schools students went back to school this week. Pictured here is Kamden Garrison, fourth grade
Reese DeBold, seventh grade, Kendall DeBold, ninth grade, Carla Hurtado (exchange student from Madrid, Spain) 10th grade.
Hailey Mclees, second grade
Harper, third grade
Carson, third grade
Sophomore Kami Kile and bus driver Beverly Bentley. Beverly starting her 50th year of driving a bus for East Clinton Local School District.
Kylan Floyd, eighth grade, Karter Floyd, sixth grade
Grace Marie, ninth grade