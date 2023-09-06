Falcons hold off Spartans for 3-2 tennis triumph

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In its closest win of the season, Clinton-Massie held off Waynesville 3-2 Tuesday on the CM tennis courts.

“Waynesville is a competitive team and it is always a good match for us to play because they are a team we will potentially see at sectionals as well,” Massie coach Julie Kirby said. “The girls played well after coming back form the holiday weekend.”

Maria Jones won at second singles and both doubles teams — Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green at No. 1 and Elle Dunham and Noal Gasaway at No. 2 — were victorious.

The Falcons are 8-1 overall. They are in first place at 5-0 in the SBAAC American Division.

“Wednesday (Sept 6) starts the second round of league matchups,” Kirby said, noting the Falcons host Western Brown. “Western Brown has a consistent program and they always improve through their season so the Falcons will need to keep up their momentum through these next league matches and stay focused on the league win.”

SUMMARY

Sept 5, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Falcons 3, Spartans 2

Singles

1-Addison Swipe was defeated by Emily Sauser 1-6, 0-6

2-Maria Jones defeated Lauren Rieger 6-0, 6-3

3-Lilly Logsdon was defeated by Maya Hoppe 3-6, 3-6

Doubles

1-Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green defeated Katie McKeehan, Abby Butterbaugh 6-4, 7-5

2-Elle Dunham, Noel Gasaway defeated Ashlynn Callahan, Kalyn Baird 6-0, 6-1