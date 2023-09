Hurricane hands Broncos 3-1 defeat at Fred Summers Court Hurricane hands Broncos 3-1 defeat at Fred Summers Court Hurricane hands Broncos 3-1 defeat at Fred Summers Court Hurricane hands Broncos 3-1 defeat at Fred Summers Court

WILMINGTON — In a four-set thriller, Wilmington handed Western Brown its first SBAAC American Division loss Wednesday at Fred Summers Court.

The Hurricane handed the Broncos a 25-14, 22-25, 29-27, 25-22 defeat.

The Hurricane goes to 5-2 overall, 2-1 in the division.

The Broncos are now 5-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Going in to play Wednesday, New Richmond led the American with a 3-0 mark.