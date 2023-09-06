P.E.R.I. to meet at new location

Public Employee Retirees, Inc. (P.E.R.I.) will meet Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at a new location: Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive in Wilmington, the former Southern State campus. A tour of the building will precede the meeting. Those attending should meet in the lobby.

Commissioners to hold special session

The Clinton County Commissioners will hold a special session on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. to hold a joint meeting with the Village of Sabina at 99 N. Howard St., Sabina to discuss economic development, broadband, administrative campus, and other matters of interest to the Village of Sabina and other topics brought to the board.

Board of DD sets meeting dates

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular board meetings at 12 p.m. on Sept. 19, Oct. 17, and Nov. 21. All meetings will be held in the administrative conference room of Building D at the Nike Center, 4425 State Route 730 in Wilmington.

DWCIC to hold meeting

The DWCIC (Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation) will be meeting on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Wilmington City Building Community Room, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.