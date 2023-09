Massie junior varsity volleyball drops match to New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 19-25, 20-25 Tuesday afternoon.

Brooklyn Beckett “had an amazing game,” coach Aubrey Hoffman said. “She hit well and she stepped up and passed well.”

Beckett had nine points, three kills and eight digs.

Khloe Traud had 10 passes while Hailey Swiger served nine points.