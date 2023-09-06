Volunteers at one of two August clean-up events. Photos submitted by Annen Vance Wilmington College freshmen assist in cleaning up the city. Photos submitted by Annen Vance

Clean-Up Wilmington hosted two volunteer events in August. Once again partnering with Wilmington College incoming freshmen, 64 volunteers covered over four miles of city streets and removed 12 bags of litter.

During the regular monthly clean-up event on Aug. 26, 16 volunteers covered four miles of downtown streets and alleys and removed nine bags of trash.

The next volunteer clean-up is scheduled for Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. Volunteers will be meeting at the Municipal Building at 69 N. South St. for supplies and instructions. This is an event appropriate for all ages and skill levels.

Please contact Annen Vance for more information, 937-382-6509 or [email protected].

Year-to-date Volunteer Clean-Up Stats:

12 Clean-Up Events

212 Volunteers

35 Miles of Streets & Alleys Cleaned

126 Bags of Litter Removed

Clean-Up Wilmington also helps non-violent offenders assigned to community service get the required hours completed. If you are assigned hours (any Ohio county), please contact Annen for more information on how to sign-up and get started.

Year-to-date Community Service Clean-Up Stats:

30 Participants

179.5 Hours of Service Completed