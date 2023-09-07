Astros knock off G-Men, set-up showdown with Wildcats on Tuesday

GEORGETOWN — Abigail Prater and Josi Balon won the final three games of their match to give East Clinton a thrilling 3-2 win over Georgetown Thursday in SBAAC National Division tennis.

The win puts the Astros and G-Men at 5-2 in the league, one game behind leader Blanchester who is 6-1.

East Clinton will host Blanchester Tuesday in a National Division showdown.

At second doubles, the Prater-Balon pairing trailed in the second set 4-5 but won the final three games for the 7-5 win.

East Clinton won at first doubles where Stephanie Lambert and Megan Hadley won the first match of the day 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, coach Doug Stehlin said.

Rylee Kempton won her third singles match 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

SUMMARY

Sept 7, 2023

@Georgetown High School

Astros 3, G-Men 2

Singles

1-Kailyn Mason was defeated by Lillian Gray 1-6, 0-6

2-Molly Seabaugh was defeated by Becca McCann 1-6, 6-4, 0-6

3-Rylee Kempton defeated Lilly Holland 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)

Doubles

1-Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert defeated Addie O’Connor, Josie McKibben 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

2-Josi Balon, Abigail Prater defeated Kayleigh Helbling, Elyse Leggett 6-1, 7-5