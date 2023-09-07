Astros knock off G-Men, set-up showdown with Wildcats on Tuesday

GEORGETOWN — Abigail Prater and Josi Balon won the final three games of their match to give East Clinton a thrilling 3-2 win over Georgetown Thursday in SBAAC National Division tennis.
The win puts the Astros and G-Men at 5-2 in the league, one game behind leader Blanchester who is 6-1.
East Clinton will host Blanchester Tuesday in a National Division showdown.
At second doubles, the Prater-Balon pairing trailed in the second set 4-5 but won the final three games for the 7-5 win.
East Clinton won at first doubles where Stephanie Lambert and Megan Hadley won the first match of the day 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, coach Doug Stehlin said.
Rylee Kempton won her third singles match 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
SUMMARY
Sept 7, 2023
@Georgetown High School
Astros 3, G-Men 2
Singles
1-Kailyn Mason was defeated by Lillian Gray 1-6, 0-6
2-Molly Seabaugh was defeated by Becca McCann 1-6, 6-4, 0-6
3-Rylee Kempton defeated Lilly Holland 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)
Doubles
1-Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert defeated Addie O’Connor, Josie McKibben 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3
2-Josi Balon, Abigail Prater defeated Kayleigh Helbling, Elyse Leggett 6-1, 7-5