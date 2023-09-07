Blanchester’s Lilly Bates

OWENSVILLE — Blanchester’s 4-1 win over Clermont Northeastern Thursday was the fourth win in the last five matches.

The SBAAC National Division victory puts the Wildcats at 7-6 overall and 6-1 in the National Division. With East Clinton’s win over Georgetown Thursday, BHS is in first place while EC and GHS are tied for second at 5-2.

“Had to switch our doubles up but overall I thought both pairings competed well,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Credit to CNE’s first singles for throwing something at us we were not expecting. Once Lilly (Bates) got a handle on it, she pretty well cruised from there. Katelyn (Toles) and Lydia (Siler) did a nice job taking care of business. First doubles played a very smart and solid match.”

SUMMARY

Sept 7, 2023

@Clermont Northeastern High School

Blanchester 4, Clermont Northeastern 1

Records: Blanchester 7-6 overall, 6-1 SBC National; CNE 3-10, 3-6

Singles

1: Lilly Bates (B) d. Jayda Sharp 3-6, 6-2, 6-0

2: Katelyn Toles (B) d. Ava Stephan 6-1, 6-1

3: Lydia Siler (B) d. Chloe Land 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1: Taylor Baker, Gracie Kaehler (B) d. Bekah Bosley, Mackenzie Hinson 6-1, 6-4

2: Kylie Busam, Katelyn Sheangshang (C) d. Breanna Weldon, Sydney Woodall 6-4, 6-2