OWENSVILLE — Blanchester’s 4-1 win over Clermont Northeastern Thursday was the fourth win in the last five matches.
The SBAAC National Division victory puts the Wildcats at 7-6 overall and 6-1 in the National Division. With East Clinton’s win over Georgetown Thursday, BHS is in first place while EC and GHS are tied for second at 5-2.
“Had to switch our doubles up but overall I thought both pairings competed well,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Credit to CNE’s first singles for throwing something at us we were not expecting. Once Lilly (Bates) got a handle on it, she pretty well cruised from there. Katelyn (Toles) and Lydia (Siler) did a nice job taking care of business. First doubles played a very smart and solid match.”
SUMMARY
Sept 7, 2023
@Clermont Northeastern High School
Blanchester 4, Clermont Northeastern 1
Records: Blanchester 7-6 overall, 6-1 SBC National; CNE 3-10, 3-6
Singles
1: Lilly Bates (B) d. Jayda Sharp 3-6, 6-2, 6-0
2: Katelyn Toles (B) d. Ava Stephan 6-1, 6-1
3: Lydia Siler (B) d. Chloe Land 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1: Taylor Baker, Gracie Kaehler (B) d. Bekah Bosley, Mackenzie Hinson 6-1, 6-4
2: Kylie Busam, Katelyn Sheangshang (C) d. Breanna Weldon, Sydney Woodall 6-4, 6-2