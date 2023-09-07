BHS plays for more than win but beats EC in 4 BHS plays for more than win but beats EC in 4 BHS plays for more than win but beats EC in 4 BHS plays for more than win but beats EC in 4 BHS plays for more than win but beats EC in 4 BHS plays for more than win but beats EC in 4 BHS plays for more than win but beats EC in 4 BHS plays for more than win but beats EC in 4

BLANCHESTER — With more on the line than a final score, the Blanchester volleyball team rallied for a 17-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-19 win over East Clinton Thursday in SBAAC National Division action.

“Tonight we played for something much more than the game,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “We played for one of our own Wildcats who was diagnosed with a brain tumor and is fighting a battle. Our prayers are with him and his family.”

Weisflock said, “The girls woke up about halfway through the first set and started playing their game. I am so proud of every single girl on my roster. From cheering on the bench to fighting every point, they worked together.”

The BHS coach said Bailie Bare “came off the bench after an injury, stepped up and played amazing.” Bare finished with five points, an assist and a dig.

Hope Blankenbeckler led BHS with 22 assists while Madison Winemiller served 28 points. Payton Johnson had 10 kills and five blocks at the net. Emma Hartmann also had five blocks.

Blanchester’s last win over East Clinton came Oct. 17, 2018 in a post-season matchup 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-27, 15-10.

SUMMARY

Sept 7, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Wildcats 3, Astros 1

BHS STATS

Bailie Bare 5 points, 1 assist, 1 dig

Payton Johnson 14 points, 10 kills, 5 blocks.

Hope Blankenbeckler 7 points, 22 assists, 1 kill, 3 digs.

Madison Winemiller 28 points, 4 kills, 5 digs.

Audri Bryom 2 digs.

Gracie Roy 4 points, 2 digs.

Jocelyn Lansing 18 points, 4 kills, 1 dig.

Desiree Abbott 1 point, 4 digs.

Emma Hartmann 9 points, 5 blocks, 8 kills.

Tamaira Stewart 2 points, 2 kills.