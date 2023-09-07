Blue Lions hold off Astros in long four-set match at ECMS gym

LEES CREEK — Washington Senior handed East Clinton a 10-25, 24-26, 26-24, 17-25 defeat Wednesday in the East Clinton Middle School gym.
The Astros (3-5) were led by Karsyn Jamison and Lauren Runyon at the net. Both had 13 kills. Emily Arnold had 15 assists and 11 digs. Cheyenne Reed led with five assists.
“The girls are just really struggling to stay consistent,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “We had some really great moments. WCH had some big blockers that we struggled with in set one. Our serve and serve receive games are still issues. I know that when we pull it all together, it’ll be awesome. It’s just taking some time.”
SUMMARY
Sept 6, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Blue Lions 3, Astros 1
Emily Arnold 1 kill, 1 ace, 15 assists, 11 digs
Taylor Barton 2 assists, 4 digs
Sydney Beiting 2 aces, 1 assist, 10 digs
Hadlie Clark 1 assist, 9 digs
Karsyn Jamison 13 kills, 3 aces, 1 block, 2 digs
Colie Murarescu 4 kills, 1 block
Cheyenne Reed 3 kills, 5 aces, 10 assists, 8 digs
Abbi Reynolds 3 kills, 2 assists, 1 dig
Lauren Runyon 13 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 7 digs
Liz Schiff 7 digs