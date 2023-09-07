Blue Lions hold off Astros in long four-set match at ECMS gym Blue Lions hold off Astros in long four-set match at ECMS gym

LEES CREEK — Washington Senior handed East Clinton a 10-25, 24-26, 26-24, 17-25 defeat Wednesday in the East Clinton Middle School gym.

The Astros (3-5) were led by Karsyn Jamison and Lauren Runyon at the net. Both had 13 kills. Emily Arnold had 15 assists and 11 digs. Cheyenne Reed led with five assists.

“The girls are just really struggling to stay consistent,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “We had some really great moments. WCH had some big blockers that we struggled with in set one. Our serve and serve receive games are still issues. I know that when we pull it all together, it’ll be awesome. It’s just taking some time.”

SUMMARY

Sept 6, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Blue Lions 3, Astros 1

Emily Arnold 1 kill, 1 ace, 15 assists, 11 digs

Taylor Barton 2 assists, 4 digs

Sydney Beiting 2 aces, 1 assist, 10 digs

Hadlie Clark 1 assist, 9 digs

Karsyn Jamison 13 kills, 3 aces, 1 block, 2 digs

Colie Murarescu 4 kills, 1 block

Cheyenne Reed 3 kills, 5 aces, 10 assists, 8 digs

Abbi Reynolds 3 kills, 2 assists, 1 dig

Lauren Runyon 13 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 7 digs

Liz Schiff 7 digs