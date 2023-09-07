Clinton-Massie’s Grace Boone

LEBANON — Clinton-Massie held off Waynesville 184 to 186 Thursday in a girls golf match at Armco Park Golf Course.

“Waynesville is a very young and talented team,” Massie coach James Brady said. “Armco golf course is a very short par three style course. Our girls continue to battle being short-handed with two of our players currently out with injury.”

Grace Boone led the Falcons with a 40. Stormie Stroud shot a 45 and Charlotte Robinson had a 47. Rylee Long came in with a 52.

Amanda Tudela had a 40 for Waynesville.