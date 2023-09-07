Clinton-Massie wins 16th straight American Division match over WB

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team started the second round of SBAAC American Division action Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Western Brown.

The Falcons (10-1, 6-0) have won 16 straight league matches.

“This is such a solid consistant line up,” CM coach Julie Kirby. “Our singles line up of Addison Swope, Maria Jones, and Lilly Logsdon have really played well this season and they are all smart player who really know how to read their opponents and know how to adjust their game for the win.

“Last season we moved around a bit on the first and second courts, this year they are all solid in their positions and I think it will show in the rest of the season and at the league tournament.”

Kirby said the doubles teams are equally solid.

”Our doubles teams are both on their second year together and looking to repeat their season from last year,” the coach said. “They were all first team in the league last year. Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green were league champs last year and top seeded going into sectionals. They both have big goals for the season and knowing they are going to be challenged every match with everyone wanting to take down the league champs they are remaining focused on keeping their title. Elle Dunham ans Noel Gasaway are such a consistant team and have great team work they were undefeated in the league last year only to be upset in the tournament, so they have a lot to prove this year and they have put in the off season work to sweep the league this year.”