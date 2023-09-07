Community Calendar

Corn Festival this weekend

The highly-anticipated 45th-annual Clinton County Corn Festival is set for this Friday-Sunday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. One of the many highlights includes the festival’s Saturday parade downtown at 10 a.m., adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. Participation in the parade is open to all; simply gather at the racetrack area before 10 a.m., accessible from the fairgrounds, and join in at the racetrack and become a part of the memorable event.

Community Action to hold 5K Corn Run/Walk

On Sept. 9, Clinton County Community Action will be holding the 10th-annual 5K Corn Run/Walk. By participating in this event, participants will be a part of contributing to the lives of Clinton County seniors all while getting exercise, fresh air and having a little fun. Registration fee will be $25 pre-registered by Aug. 21 for a free t-shirt and 10th anniversary medallion. Registration forms can be obtained at the Community Action website clintoncap.org or by calling the office at 937-382-8365.

Community blood drive to be held

Register to donate with Solvita at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, Sept. 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate will receive a special edition quarter-zip, long-sleeve shirt featuring the new Solvita logo. The exclusive shirt is the donor gift only during the month of September.

Register to donate with Solvita at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Sept. 13 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate will receive a special edition quarter-zip, long-sleeve shirt featuring the new Solvita logo. The exclusive shirt is the donor gift only during the month of September.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry available

On Thursday, Sept. 14, there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at St. Columbkille Church, 73 N. Mulberry St. Wilmington. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers. Volunteers are needed to help distribute the pantry items.