Wilmington’s Abi Earley

WILMINGTON — Led by match medalist Abi Earley, Wilmington defeated Washington and Blanchester Thursday in a girls golf match at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Earley had a 44 for the Hurricane while Reagen Reese shot a 50 and Lainajay Howell had a 52. Kylie Fisher shot a 55.

Wilmington had a 201 as a team while Washington came in with 228. Blanchester scores were not available.