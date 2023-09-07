East Clinton freshmen cage Blue Lions in 2-0 victory

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Washington Senior High School 25-14, 25-16 Wednesday.

Coach Bob Malone was pleased with his team’s serving as they recorded just two service errors in the match. Taylor Brown led EC with 13 points and Kenzi Terrell had nine points.

SUMMARY

Sept 6, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Astros 2, Blue Lions 0

Taylor Brown 1 kill, 1 block, 2 aces, 13 points, 1 dig, 2 passes.

Kendal DeBold 1 ace, 4 points, 1 pass.

Paiton Kidder 2 kills, 1 pass.

Maddison Roberts 1 kill, 2 aces, 5 points, 1 pass.

Taylynn Spurlock 4 assists, 3 digs, 1 pass, 1 ace, 2 points.

Kaylee Terrell 1 kill, 1 ace, 2 points, 4 digs, 6 passes.

Kenzi Terrell 3 kills, 4 assists, 4 aces, 9 points, 5 digs, 2 passes.

Crystina Wisecup 1 pass.

Grace Wiseman 1 pass.