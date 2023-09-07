EC junior varsity wallops Washington in two

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Washington Senior 25-13, 25-18 Wednesday evening.

Kaylee Terrell, Taylor Brown and Kenzi Terrell had three aces each. Sahara Tate had five kills at the net.

Coach Lorrie Arnold the team played well together and were encouraging to teammates on and off the floor.

SUMMARY

Sept 6, 2023

@East Clinton Middle School

Astros 2, Blue Lions 0

Taylor Brown 1, kill, 1 block, 6 serves, 3 aces, 1 dig.

Hayley Carroll 1 dig,1 pass.

Kaylin Childers 1 kill.

Carla Hurtado 1 kill, 1 serve.

Rhielynn Lightle 1 pass.

Keira Null 1 serve.

Taylynn Spurlock 1 kill, 4 assists, 2 serves, 2 aces, 1 dig, 1 pass.

Sahara Tate 5 kills, 4 serves, 1 dig, 1 pass.

Kaylee Terrell 7 serves, 3 aces, 1 dig.

Kenzi Terrell 1 kill, 5 assists, 5 serves, 3 aces.

Makayla Seaman 4 kills, 2 assists, 2 serves, 2 digs.

Samarah Leist 1 dig.