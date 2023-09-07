Abigail Prater and Josi Balon

OWENSVILLE — East Clinton pushed its winning streak to four Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division tennis.

The Astros are 4-2 in the division, trailing both Blanchester and Georgetown by one game. They are 5-3 overall.

East Clinton will play at Georgetown this afternoon. The G-Men were the National champions last season.

The Rockets are 3-5 in National Division play.

Molly Seabaugh and Rylee Kempton were winners in singles play. Doubles teams Megan Hadley and Stephanie Lambert at No. 1 and Abigail Prater and Josi Balon at No. 2 were winners as well. Prater and Balon won a tough match 7-5, 6-3.

SUMMARY

Sept 6, 2023

@Clermont NE High School

Astros 3, Rockets 2

Singles

1-Kailyn Mason was defeated by J Sharp 3-6, 6-4, 0-6

2-Molly Seabaugh defeated A Stephan 6-2, 6-0

3-Rylee Kempton defeated C. Land 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1-Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert defeated M. Hinson, B. Bosley 6-0, 6-3

2-Abigail Prater, Josi Balon defeated K. Sheangshang, K. Busam 7-5, 6-2