Falcons march on to 7th straight victory 2-0

GOSHEN — Jack Thamann made nine saves and Clinton-Massie blanked Goshen 2-0 Thursday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at Jim Brown Stadium.

The Falcons improve to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the American. Massie lost its first match of the season but has outscored its opponents 20-5 in winning its next seven matches.

Gleb Luce started the scoring on a takeaway. He raced past a Goshen defender and beat the Warriors goalkeeper for the early lead.

Weston Carpenter scored the final goal of the match with Kennedy Morgan getting the assist.