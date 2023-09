Hurricane JV volleyball drops match to Broncos

WILMINGTON — Western Brown handed the Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team a 19-25, 13-25 loss Wednesday at Fred Summers Court.

The Hurricane (4-3 on the year) had a couple girls step up on defense and play well, coach Cadin Reveal said. The team was effective in serve receive but needs to “focus on footwork and communication,” the coach added.