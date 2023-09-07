Mullen, Williamsburg continue to lead National boys golf standings

HAMERSVILLE — Williamsburg and Bethel-Tate’s Nick Mullen continue to lead the way in the SBAAC National Division boys golf standings.

Playing the fourth divisional at Friendly Meadows Golf Course, Mullen had a 38 and leads individual honors by 27 strokes over Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern.

Williamsburg had a 170 as a team on Thursday and leads Bethel-Tate by 36 shots.

Evan Malott led Blanchester with a 46 while Mitchell Ellis posted the low score for East Clinton with a 48.

EC coach Thomas Sodini said his team showed improvement in the league match. The players seemed to have more confidence, the coach added.

SUMMARY

Sept 7, 2023

SBAAC National Division

Boys Golf Divisional

@Friendly Meadows Golf Course

TEAMS

Williamsburg 170 Bethel-Tate 182 Clermont Northeastern 191 Felicity 205 Blanchester 209 East Clinton 219 Georgetown 233

INDIVIDUALS

Williamsburg (170) Karson LaGrange 40 Adam Middendorf 44 Drew Kreimer 45 Evan Sieg 41 Cooper Carson 54

Bethel-Tate (182) Nick Mullen 38 AJ Johnson 50 Chase Sandker 43 Trevor Johnson 52

Clermont NE (191) Parker Woolery 42 Colton Schumaker 48 Colt Sexton 53 Blaise Urling 67 Ariakan Barnes 67 AJ Cunningham 48

Felicity (205) Caleb Ninnichuck 43 Lane McElfresh 52 Jake Forman 55 Connor Redden 63

Blanchester (209) Evan Malott 46 Cole Mueller 54 Cole Bradley 55 Eason Jones 54

East Clinton (219) Mitchell Ellis 48 Aiden Walker 55 Austin Kmatz 53 Gabe Stewart 63 Kaiden Roth 65 Carson Karey 72

Georgetown (233) Bryce Winterod 54 Tanner ROlfe 49 Evan Newberry 63 Gunner Ernst 67