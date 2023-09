Trace puts Wilmington away early in 3 set win Trace puts Wilmington away early in 3 set win Trace puts Wilmington away early in 3 set win Trace puts Wilmington away early in 3 set win Trace puts Wilmington away early in 3 set win Trace puts Wilmington away early in 3 set win Trace puts Wilmington away early in 3 set win Trace puts Wilmington away early in 3 set win Trace puts Wilmington away early in 3 set win Trace puts Wilmington away early in 3 set win

WILMINGTON — Miami Trace blitzed Wilmington 10-25, 22-25, 21-25 Thursday in non-league volleyball at Fred Summers Court.

“We just couldn’t get in a groove and everything we did so well (Wednesday) night, we couldn’t execute (Thursday),” WHS head coach Stephanie Reveal said.

Wilmington is 5-3 on the year.

SUMMARY

Sept 7, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Miami Trace 3, Wilmington 0

Miya Nance 3 points 1 ace 2 digs

Aidynne Tippett 9 points, 22 assists 2 aces 5 digs 1 block

Brynn Bryant 2 points 12 kills 1 assist 1 ace 13 digs

Lisbon Smith 3 points, 7 kills 1 ace 7 digs

Madi Schuster 3 kills 7 digs

Layla Reynolds 5 points 1 ace 13 digs

Taija Walker 1 kill

Lilly Trentman 1 kill