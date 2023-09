Blanchester’s Emma Hartmann

BLANCHESTER — The Cincinnati Trailblazers volleyball team handed Blanchester an 18-25, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25 loss Wednesday in non-conference action.

Coach Jenna Weisflock said the played hard and each player contributed.

Desiree Abbott led with 23 digs while Hope Blankenbeckler had 20 assists. Emma Hartmann led BHS with seven kills.

SUMMARY

Sept 6, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Trailblazers 3, Blanchester 1

Desiree Abbott 23 digs 2 kills 3 points.

Payton Johnson 13 points 4 kills 1 block 2 digs.

Hope Blankenbeckler 10 points 20 assists 1 kill 8 digs.

Madison Winemiller 17 points 3 kills 11 digs.

Audri Byrom 1 assist 4 digs.

Gracie Roy 5 points 1 kill 11 digs.

Jocelyn Lansing 2 points 4 kills 5 digs.

Emma Hartmann 9 points 7 kills 8 blocks.

Tamaira Stewart 9 points 4 kills 1 dig.

Bailie Bare 6 points.

Niki White 4 points.